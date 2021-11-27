Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Travelers from African countries where cases of the new coronavirus variant `Omicron' have been found should be screened, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials on Saturday.

Also Read | 'No Commercial Deals With Crypto Exchanges’, BCCI's Diktat Over Cryptocurrency Upsets IPL Franchises.

Passports of international passengers should be checked at the Mumbai airport and medical tests should be conducted if a person has been to any of the African countries where the new variant has been found, he instructed. If found positive for infection, such a person should be institutionally quarantined, Chahal said, according to an official release.

Samples of such passengers should be sent for genome sequencing, he added.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Inaugurate Amul Projects Worth Rs 415 Crore in Gujarat Tomorrow.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had called a meeting of various authorities including police, airport, superintendents of major civic hospitals, executive health officers and members of Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force in the evening to discuss precautions to be taken in view of concerns over Omicron.

There are no direct flights to Mumbai from African countries, but as a precautionary measure Chahal directed the airport administration to collect information of the last fortnight's journey of all international arrivals. Jumbo Covid Centers of the BMC should be re-inspected to ensure that they are functioning properly and vaccination should be accelerated, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)