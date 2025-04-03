New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the registrar (judicial) of the Telangana High Court to forthwith visit the Kancha Gachibowli forest site where felling of trees was proposed on a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.

The issue was mentioned before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

"We, therefore, direct the registrar (judicial) of the High Court of Telangana to forthwith visit the site in question and submit his interim report by 3.30 pm today," the bench said.

It directed the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to forthwith communicate its order to the registrar (judicial) of the high court who shall act upon forthwith.

"We further direct the Chief Secretary of state of Telangana to ensure that until further orders are passed by this court, no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing at 3.45 pm today.

The bench was informed that the Telangana High Court was also seized of the very same matter.

"We clarify that we are not staying the proceedings before the Telangana High Court," the bench said.

Students of the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel bordering the varsity land.

The Telangana High Court has directed the Congress dispensation to halt all the works in this regard until April 3.

