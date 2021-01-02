Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): The security forces arrested The Resistant Front (TRF) Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Baramulla district and recovered three Chinese grenades from his possession, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday.

According to police, TRF is an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Police in a statement said that the arrested OGW of TRF has been identified as Asif Gull. He has 29 FIRs registered against him in Police Station Baramulla and one FIR in Police Station Sopore, most of which have been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was tasked to recruit youth and to kill a newly elected Councillor.

"On December 29, information was received that some militants/OGWs will be moving from Baramulla towards Handwara along with illegal weapons. On this information joint, Nakas were established at all the entry/exit points of Baramulla town by SOG Baramulla, 46 RR and 53 Central Reserve Police Force. Around 18:00 hrs one Car speedily went past the Naka established on Baramulla-Handwara highway near Jehlum Stadium to avoid checking. But the NAKA personnel acted boldly and stopped the car and detained the driver," the police said.

"On questioning, he revealed that his name was Aabid which was not his actual name. He was trying to conceal his identity but the Naka personnel recognized him to be Asif Gull a resident of Kanispora, Baramulla who is a known OGW of TRF which is an offshoot of LeT," police added.

The Naka party conducted the personal search as well as the search of the car. "On searching the car 3 Chinese grenades were recovered which were concealed in a bag full of charcoal," it said.

A case under relevant sections of law registered in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation was taken up. Gull has been detained four times under Public Safety Act (PSA) between year 2015 and 2018, police said. (ANI)

