Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the demand to stop the trial of the ongoing case against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in the Varanasi court on charges of vandalism, rioting and damaging public property.

Justice Rajveer Singh has given this order while rejecting Surjewala's petition.

The High Court has also rejected Surjewala's demand to stay the non-bailable warrant issued by the Varanasi court against him.

A case was registered against Surjewala 23 years ago in the Cantt police station of Varanasi under sections 147, 332, 353, 336, 333 and 427 of the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

It is alleged that there was vandalism and ruckus during the Youth Congress protest regarding the then-famous Sanvasini incident, in which Surjewala was also allegedly involved.

The trial has begun in this case, which was challenged by filing a petition on behalf of Surjewala. The petitioner said that since the case was old, its FIR, charge sheet and other documents had almost been destroyed, hence the trial process should be cancelled.

A demand was also made to cancel the non-bailable warrant issued by trial court. After the hearing, the court had reserved its decision on October 30.

While giving its verdict on Friday, the court rejected Surjewala's petition and rejected both his demands.

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted five weeks' protection against a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) to National Spokesperson of Congress Surjewala in the 23-year-old case of violent protest in the divisional commissioner's court and office compound in Varanasi.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered that a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Surjewala shall not be executed for five weeks.

The bench also granted four weeks to Surjewala to move the application before the Varanasi court and seek cancellation of the NBW. (ANI)

