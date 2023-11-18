Giridih, November 18: Five people lost their lives after their car hit a tree in Jharkhand's Giridh district, on Saturday, Police said. The incident took place when a total of ten people, including two children, were returning from a wedding reception in Tikodih and were on the way to Thoria village. Jharkhand Road Accident Video: Five of Family Killed After Car Falls off at Sikatiya Bridge in Deoghar.

The vehicle was at high speed and as soon as it reached Baghmara in the Muffasil police station area, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a tree on the side of the road.

In this incident, five people died on the spot while five people, including two children, were injured. The bodies were sent for postmortem, and those injured in the incident were sent to a hospital, said Police.