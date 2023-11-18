Bhopal, November 17: A top poll official on Friday said Rs 40.18 crore cash as well as liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly Rs 300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9. Polls to 230 Assembly seats in the state were held during the day, while results will be declared on December 3. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: MP Sees 76.22% Polling, Voter Turnout Higher Than in 2018 Assembly Poll, Says EC.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared. Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about Rs 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said.

"From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams have seized Rs 40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 65.56 crore, narcotic substance worth Rs 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 92.76 crore and other materials worth Rs 124.18 crore," Rajan said.

In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth Rs 72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out.