Kohima, Mar 30 (PTI) Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat will witness a triangular contest as candidates of the Congress, NDPP and an independent are in the fray, an official said on Saturday.

Congress nominee S Supongmeren Jamir, NDPP candidate Dr Chumben Murry and Independent Hayithung Tungoe Lotha are contesting from the seat.

With the last date of withdrawal of candidature coming to end on Saturday, none of the candidates withdrew their nominations, the official said.

Jamir, the president of the Congress state unit and a former MLA, is contesting the parliamentary polls for the first time.

Murry, also a former state minister, has been selected unanimously by the constituents of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) in Nagaland where there is no opposition in the assembly. He was the political advisor to the chief minister till recently.

Murry is a debutant in the parliamentary polls.

Lotha is a social activist, politician and entrepreneur. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on National Peoples' Party ticket but lost.

Election to the lone Lok Sabha seat of the state will be held on April 19.

In 2019, four candidates were in the fray, and ruling NDPP nominee Tokheho Yepthomi won the seat. PTI NBS

