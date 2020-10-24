Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the BJP of destroying "social fabric of Bengal by propagating divisive politics" and said it has launched a digital campaign 'Mark Yourself Safe from BJP' to unite people "against the wrongdoings being committed by the party across the country".

A party release said that the website, savebengalfrombjp.com, has already seen over 1,11,000 "people mark themselves safe".

"The number is rising every hour. The Facebook page for this campaign has also registered nearly 80,000 members," the party said.

"The BJP is destroying the social fabric of Bengal by propagating divisive politics, autocracy, inequality and restriction on choice. The BJP believes in propagating hate through structural violence against marginalised communities, atrocities against women," the release said.

It said people of Bengal strongly oppose "these tactics of the BJP".

"Now, more than ever, citizens need to unite against these misdeeds and `mark themselves safe' from BJP" on the website, it said.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for assembly polls next year. (ANI)

