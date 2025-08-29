Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that already 1,08,281 women, which is around 95 per cent of the total estimated targeted didis, have become 'Lakhpati Didis' in Tripura.

CM Saha said this while addressing the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States at Hotel Polo Tower, Agartala.

He said that agriculture remains the backbone of the country and its economy, as well as the lifeline of rural households.

He said in order to strengthen livelihoods, particularly for members of women's self-help groups, the Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) approach has been conceptualised under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

"In Tripura, we have already launched activities for 80 Integrated Farming Clusters (IFCs) with an investment of Rs 32 crore. These were inaugurated at the Sampurnata Abhijan Samman Samaroh on August 2, 2025. The objective of these integrated farming clusters is to diversify and intensify livelihood interventions so that rural households can increase their incomes through integration and synergy," said Dr. Saha.

He said that today there are about 4.85 lakh women members in 54,113 self-help groups, 2,470 village organisations and 173 cluster-level federations.

"For strengthening their livelihood, 2,628 producer groups and 118 non-farm collectives have been developed, and we have facilitated Rs 1,677 crore in bank loans along with Rs 787 crore as revolving fund and community investment fund support. I am proud to share that in Tripura, we are moving forward with this mission at full speed. Out of the 1.14 Lakh targeted Didis, already 1,08,281 have become Lakhpati Didi, which is around 95% in Tripura," said Dr. Saha.

He further said that this transformation has been made possible because of the determination of women, government support and community solidarity.

"Our women are now actively involved in piggery, pottery, poultry, fisheries, entrepreneurship, micro-enterprises, group-based ventures, catering services and agro-ecological practices, making rural Tripura vibrant and self-reliant. In the North-East Rising Summit 2025 at New Delhi, our Prime Minister rightly said that the North-East is Ashtalakshmi. To realise this vision, our government is giving maximum attention to infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood generation. Over the last seven years, Tripura has undertaken several groundbreaking initiatives that are changing the socio-economic landscape of the state," he added. (ANI)

