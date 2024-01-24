Khowai (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized 180 kg of marijuana worth Rs 75.5 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler in Tripura's Khowai district on Wednesday, the officials said.

The drugs were seized from General Area Bidhyabil under the Khowai police station limits in Khowai on January 23, Tuesday.

According to the officials, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Tripura Police based on credible information.

The team apprehended one drug peddler along with 180 kg of marijuana and an EECO Van. A mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 was also recovered from the drug peddler, the officials said.

The accused, along with the seized contents, were handed over to Khowai police for further investigation. (ANI)

