New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Tripura was declared fully literate on Monday, becoming the third state to attain this status under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) scheme.

Goa and Mizoram are the other two states with full functional literacy. Apart from these three states, Ladakh is also a full literate Union Territory.

The declaration ceremony was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the State Education Department, alongside neo-literate learners and community stakeholders, who played a pivotal role in this transformative journey.

Saha, while addressing the gathering, hailed the occasion as a historic milestone in Tripura's journey towards complete literacy.

He announced the literacy rate in Tripura has soared to 95.6 per cent a remarkable leap from just 20.24 per cent in 1961.

A state is considered fully literate when its literacy rate exceeds 95 per cent, as per the benchmark defined under the ULLAS scheme.

Saha credited this achievement to the successful implementation of the ULLAS programme, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, as per the statement by Ministry of Education.

The ULLAS scheme, aligned with NEP 2020, targets adults (aged 15 years and above) who can't go to school.

Since its launch in 2022, ULLAS has been implemented in a mission mode across the country, aiming to empower non-literate youth and adults (15+ years) with Foundational literacy, numeracy, and critical life skills.

In Tripura, the scheme was rolled out intensively across all districts, supported by robust community mobilisation, door-to-door surveys, and extensive use of the ULLAS mobile app for digital learning and certification, the education ministry said. (ANI)

