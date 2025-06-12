Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tripura BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attack on Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee expressed deep concern over the vandalism of the historic site, calling it a "shameful incident" and a "disrespect to a global icon."

"This is a very shameful incident because the world-renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore, a pride of our world, has been disrespected," he said.

He reminded that during the tenure of the Yunus government in Bangladesh, Tagore's ancestral home was decided to be preserved as a government-run museum.

"During the tenure of the Yunus government in Bangladesh, it was decided that Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh would be preserved as a museum by the government. But just yesterday, that very site was attacked," the Tripura BJP Chief said.

"Shockingly, no one has been arrested in Bangladesh following the attack," he added, urging the Bangladesh government to take swift and appropriate action against the perpetrators.

He further said, "This is an attack on the honour of someone who brought global fame to our nation, and the assault took place at his ancestral home."

The BJP MP also called upon the Indian public to unite in protest. "I appeal to all citizens of our country to come together and collectively denounce this shameful act. It is not just a cultural disgrace, but also an insult to our religious and national values," he said.

He further announced that the BJP in Tripura would organise protests and public demonstrations against the incident.

"On behalf of our party, we will unite and organise a movement to oppose this injustice," Bhattacharjee affirmed.

Tagore's ancestral home in Shilaidaha, Bangladesh, is a historic and emotional site for many, as the poet composed several of his celebrated works there. The incident has renewed calls for international cooperation in protecting cultural heritage.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the "vandalism" of one of the ancestral homes of Rabindranath Tagore located in Bangladesh.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings of the Nobel laureate.

When asked about reports coming out of Bangladesh on the issue of vandalism of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, MEA Spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025. The home, historically called Rabindra Kutcherybari, is located in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh." (ANI)

