Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the previous governments on Sunday for large-scale scams in the state as well as in the country. CM Saha said this after listening to the 109th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, along with the Karyakartas of booth no-4 of Ramnagar assembly constituency on Sunday. "This is the 109th Mann Ki Baat episode. Today, I, along with other people, listened to the Mann Ki Baat Program at Ramnagar. Many leaders of the Pradesh BJP are also here. I have observed that people were waiting with enthusiasm to listen to Mann Ki Baat," CM Saha said.

"In today's program, PM Modi talked about the progress of women and the large number of females who attended the parade on the 75th Republic Day," he said.

"He also awarded the Arjuna Awards to many female athletes and spoke about the Padma Shri awardees. These people never thought that they would receive Padma Shri and PM Modi would appreciate their work. This is a message that whoever works for society will receive appreciation from this country," the Chief Minister added. CM Saha mentioned that PM Modi is very sensitive and always speaks about guarantees, and now there is transparency in everything. "Earlier, we saw a government of scams at the Centre and in the state too. The scam was in their DNA. After 2014, when Narendra Modi became PM, the meaning of politics changed. Everything became transparent. He introduced many schemes for the benefit of the people," CM Saha added. During the program, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder and others were present. (ANI)

