Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday chaired the State-Level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for the financial year 2024-25 to review progress of centrally sponsored schemes and development programs across the state.

"The State-Level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for the financial year 2024-25 was held today under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura at the State Secretariat," as per a Tripura Chief Minister's office release.

Also Read | ‘My Sister Would Have Become Supreme Court Judge’: Ex-Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Justice Nirmal Yadav's Acquittal in Cash-at-Judge's Door Case.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes and development programs across the state. Senior government officials, district administrators, and representatives from different departments participated in the discussions to ensure the effective implementation and coordination of projects.

"During the session, the Hon'ble Chief Minister emphasized the need for the timely execution of welfare schemes and directed officials to address any challenges faced at the grassroots level. Key issues such as infrastructure development, rural employment, health services, and social welfare initiatives were thoroughly reviewed," the release read.

Also Read | Surat Diamond Workers Threaten Indefinite Strike From March 30, Know Their Main Demands.

The DISHA Committee serves as a crucial platform to enhance accountability and streamline the delivery of public services. The government reiterated its commitment to transparent governance and people-centric development.

The meeting concluded with a roadmap for the upcoming year, setting targets for improved efficiency in implementing development schemes across Tripura.

On March 21, the Tripura government tabled a Rs 32,423.44 crore budget proposal on the first day of the Assembly session.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed strong support for the state's budget for the financial year 2025-26, calling it a 'people-oriented' budget designed to benefit all sections of society.

"This budget is for the welfare of women, students, youth, Divyangjan, tribals, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, pensioners, ex-servicemen, and above all, the general public. I sincerely thank the entire team of the Finance Department, including the State Finance Minister, for presenting a people-oriented budget," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)