Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated Dhaleswari Utsav, organised on the occasion of the 53rd Foundation Day celebrations of Blue Lotus Club on Tuesday.

In addition to social service work, the club's role in solving various local problems is immense. Blue Lotus Club, Agartala, continues to set an example in this regard.

CM Saha also encouraged voluntary blood donors by visiting a blood donation camp.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister posted, "Apart from philanthropic works, clubs play an important role in addressing local issues. To this end, the Blue Lotus Club in Agartala is setting examples. On the occasion of Netaji Jayanti and the 53rd Foundation Day of the club, Dhaleswari Utsav was inaugurated today. I also inspected the blood donation camp and encouraged the blood donors."

Earlier in the day, Manik Saha paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, in Agartala.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology.

"We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We are here at a school in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We have all gathered to participate in the rally organised here. I want to appeal to the people to follow his ideology," Saha told ANI.

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

