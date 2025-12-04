Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the newly established Khilpara CNG Station at Udaipur in Gomati district, marking another significant step toward expanding clean and affordable energy options in the state.

He said the opening of this new station on Wednesday is expected to cater effectively to the needs of the local population.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "Inaugurated the Khilpara CNG Station at Udaipur in Gomati district. Compressed Natural Gas is gaining popularity as an environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel. This new station is expected to effectively cater to the needs of the local population."

The inaugural program was attended by several key dignitaries, including state's Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industries & Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Matabari MLA Abhishek Debroy, along with officials and local representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sustainable energy, reducing pollution, and strengthening Tripura's fuel infrastructure. The new CNG station is expected to not only improve access to clean fuel but also encourage a shift towards greener modes of transportation across the region.

The initiative reflects the state government's broader efforts to advance environment-friendly development while ensuring improved services for the people of Tripura.

Earlier, the 58th episode of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme, which is the state's public interaction programme, was conducted on Wednesday at the official residence of CM Saha.

The initiative, launched by the BJP-led government, aims to create a direct channel for citizens to voice their concerns and seek immediate administrative support.

During the session, Chief Minister Saha personally interacted with people from various parts of the state, listened to their problems, and directed officials to take prompt and appropriate action for resolution.

This public outreach programme continues to strengthen government-citizen engagement, ensuring transparency, accountability, and faster redressal of grievances. (ANI)

