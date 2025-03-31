Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a commendable effort to support underprivileged patients and their families, Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GBP Hospital) have introduced a midday meal service priced at just Rs 10 with various items for their convenience.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Rotary Club and the Patient Welfare Committee, aims to provide nutritious meals at an unbelievable cost.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

GBP Hospital, one of the oldest medical institutions in the region, serves a large number of patients, many of whom travel from outside Agartala for treatment.

"Recognizing the financial strain on these patients and their families, the hospital administration, along with the state government, has ensured that wholesome meals--including eggs, vegetables, and lentils--are available at a nominal cost.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi in 2029 Too': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shoots Down Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's Claims of Change.

Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, commonly known as GBP Hospital, is one of the oldest hospitals in the city. It currently has 150 undergraduate students and about 89 postgraduate students. Many patients come here from outside the city", Tripura CM Manik Saha said while speaking to ANI.

"I have worked at this hospital before, and recently, discussions were ongoing about the fact that patients often have family members accompanying them. In collaboration with the Rotary Club and the Patient Welfare Committee, a midday meal service has now been launched, providing meals for just Rs 10. I personally provided a meal to a patient, and they were very happy. You can understand how significant it is to get a meal for Rs 10, which includes eggs, vegetables, and lentils", he added.

"As the Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of such initiatives, we have ensured that this program remains within our budget. Additionally, we are constructing a shelter room for those coming from outside, where they can stay and have meals. This facility has already been launched, and we are working further to enhance it."

Archana Roy, a former hospital staff member, expressed her happiness at the initiative, stating, "I personally provided a meal to a patient, and they were very happy. Getting a nutritious meal for just Rs 10 is a significant relief for many. I appreciate the government's support in making this possible."

In addition to the meal service, a new shelter facility has been constructed for families accompanying patients. This initiative ensures they have a place to stay and access to affordable food, significantly reducing their hardships.

The Tripura Chief Minister recently inaugurated this program, reinforcing the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor. Many patients and their families have expressed gratitude, acknowledging that such a facility was previously unavailable. "We have been here for the past one and a half months, and earlier, we had no choice but to eat outside. This initiative has truly helped us," shared one beneficiary.

The initiative aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister, who has emphasized the importance of affordable meal programs for the economically disadvantaged. The government has ensured that the initiative remains within budget while maximizing its reach and impact.

With such welfare initiatives gaining momentum, many residents of Tripura, including Archana Roy from Udaipur, hope that future governments continue to prioritize the needs of the underprivileged. "No matter how many generations come in the future, we always hope to have a government like this that cares for us," she added.

The state government remains committed to further enhancing the program, ensuring that every patient and their family receives adequate support during their stay at GB Hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)