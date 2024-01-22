Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha lit up diya (earthen lamps) at his residence in Agartala on Monday.

"I had prayed, whatever there were during Ram Rajya, the same condition should prevail in our state as well as in India under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also prayed for the people of Tripura," Tripura CM said on Monday.

Earlier today, Tripura CM watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratishtha ceremony, at Agartala's Durga Bari and also offered prayers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted 'Ram Jyoti' (earthen lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

