Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 6 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha paid homage to Indian jurist and social reformer Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary at Ujjayanta Prasad premises in Agartala on Wednesday.

"Paid my humble tributes to the chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Ji on his 68th death anniversary at Ujjayanta Prasad premises, this morning. Keeping in mind the thoughts of Ambedkar Ji, under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government is continuously making efforts to ensure overall development of Dalits & the backward class of the society", Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a post on X.

Hailing the contributions of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar towards society and the Dalit community Saha said that "Today is the death anniversary of B.R Ambedkar. Every year we come and pay homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. We are all aware of his social contributions and his work towards the Dalit community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always remembers him and follows his path."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the "Mahaparinirvan Diwas", which is observed as the death anniversary of social reformer and activist Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises today.

Earlier, taking to his social media account, 'X' PM wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisance's to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town. On 25 September 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier. (ANI)

