Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 20 (ANI): Amidst the electoral fervour gripping the state, Tripura CM Manik Saha, who has been actively participating in the poll campaigns and engaging with voters, underscored the significance of democratic values and development-oriented governance.

He also stressed the importance of elections in upholding the principles of democracy, and highlighted the importance of conducting elections with fairness, freedom, impartiality, and peace, stating that they represent the pinnacle of democratic celebration.

Expressing satisfaction with the voter turnout, Saha highlighted the festive atmosphere surrounding the electoral process. He commended the Election Commission for its preparedness to address any grievances promptly, ensuring a smooth and transparent polling experience for all citizens.

Earlier, he urged voters to prioritise development, peace, and unity when casting their ballots, emphasising the need to support candidates committed to societal betterment.

Manik Saha will participate in election campaigns in the state's Chailengta, Karamcherra and Kamalpur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tripura recorded the highest turnout at around 80.46 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 77.57 per cent. As Tripura recorded the highest turnout, INDIA bloc in Tripura has asked the Election Commission to countermand the polls of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and Ramnagar assembly constituency in the state, citing large-scale instances of poll manipulation through booth jamming, intimidation, and proxy voting.

The first phase of Lok Sabha polls took place on April 19 and the remaining 6 phases of the elections will continue on different dates till June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

