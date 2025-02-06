Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 6 (ANI): The State Level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) exhibition and competition was inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the Rabindra Shatabarshi Bhawan, Agartala, on Thursday. The event, aimed at promoting innovative and low-cost TLMs in schools, saw the participation of over 160 hand-made teaching materials from teachers across all eight districts of Tripura.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Raval Hamendra Kumar, Special Secretary of the Education (School) Department, who graced the event as the Guest of Honour, and L Darlong, Director of SCERT Tripura, as the Special Guest. NC Sharma, Director of School Education, presided over the proceedings.

Also Read | 'Thieves Are More Cooperative': Woman Slams Haryana Police After They Fail To Find Phone, Thief Calls and Returns It for Money.

This year's TLM exhibition marks the second of its kind, following its successful debut in 2023, which attracted 3,000 teachers. With over 7,000 teachers participating this year, the event demonstrates a substantial increase in engagement and enthusiasm for the use of innovative teaching tools in the state's schools.

The competition, which began at the Block level, saw teachers from NIPUN Mission schools and private schools participating. The top TLMs from the Block level were selected for the District Level Exhibition. From there, the best 20 TLMs from each district advanced to the State Level Competition.

Also Read | 'Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009': EAM S Jaishankar on Deportation of Illegal Indian Immigrants by US (Watch Video).

During the event, 10 TLMs were awarded as the best, with 5 in the Literacy category and 5 in the Numeracy category.

In addition to the TLM competition, special awards were given to recognize exceptional participation. The District Education Officer (DEO) from one district, along with their team, was recognized for maximum participation, and an Inspector of Schools was awarded for their efforts at the Block Level Exhibition.

The Ramkrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Viveknagar, was also recognised for excellence in foundational literacy and numeracy research and its 360° holistic development programme.

Under the NIPUN Mission, several key initiatives were highlighted, including the training of 10,182 primary teachers by 200 Master Trainers and the development of "NIPUN Corners" in schools, featuring class-appropriate TLMs. Additionally, the distribution of the Vidyasetu module for Class-I students was commended for helping students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds transition to school seamlessly.

The event also marked the successful completion of the baseline and endline assessments of class-II students, identifying literacy and numeracy gaps and tracking their progress. NCERT experts praised Tripura's exceptional implementation of the NIPUN Mission, particularly the Vidya Setu initiative.

The continued success of the TLM Exhibitions and related programs is expected to enhance the usage of innovative teaching tools in Tripura's schools, supporting the ongoing efforts to improve foundational literacy and numeracy across the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)