Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], June 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several key infrastructure and healthcare projects at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

"Infrastructure development is underway across Tripura. As part of this initiative, today I virtually inaugurated 7 new Ayushman Arogya Mandir buildings in Sepahijala district from an event held at Bishalgarh Town Hall," Saha said in a post on X.

The post said, "Additionally, laid the foundation stones for the following 5 projects---Bishalgarh SDM Office building at a cost of Rs 8.10 crore, new building for Bishalgarh Hospital at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, an upgraded 8 km road from Bishalgarh to Golaghati at a cost of Rs 11 crore and the DCM quarters in Bishramganj at a cost of Rs 2 crore and the SDM quarters in Bishalgarh at a cost of Rs 83 lakh."

The event marked a significant push toward improved administrative and healthcare facilities in the region.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated seven new buildings under the Ayushman Arogya initiative, further strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The event also witnessed the distribution of NOAS (Notification of Ayushman Scheme) certificates to Microsapara PHC, Dayarampara Yubarajghat, and Ujan Pathalia Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, formalising their inclusion in the state's flagship health mission.

Furthermore, certificates were awarded to several villages for being declared as Child Marriage Free Villages, underlining the state government's ongoing commitment to social reform and child protection.

Speaking at the event, CM Saha emphasised the government's vision for holistic development, focusing on administrative efficiency, road connectivity, and accessible healthcare for all.

"These projects will not only strengthen the administrative setup but also provide quality healthcare and infrastructure for the people of Sepahijala," CM Saha stated.

The ceremony was attended by local residents, officials, and party workers, who welcomed the developments as a step forward in the region's growth story. (ANI)

