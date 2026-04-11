Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 11 (ANI): Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen on Saturday said that preparations are complete for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) General Election 2026, scheduled to be held on April 12 across the state.

Sen, in an exclusive interaction with ANI, shared key details about the scale of the electoral exercise.

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He said polling will be conducted across all 28 constituencies with a total of 1,257 polling stations set up to ensure smooth voting. The election will cover 16 subdivisions under the TTAADC areas.

He further said a total of 9,62,547 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 4,81,959 male voters, 4,80,582 female voters, and 6 transgender voters.

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The contest features 173 candidates, of which 165 are male and 8 are female.

Sen told ANI, "Total constituency 28. Total polling stations: 1,257. Total voters 9,62,547, in which male voters are 4,81,959, female 4,80,582 and 6 transgender voters. The total contesting candidates are 173, among which 165 are male, and 8 are female. The election will be held across 16 subdivisions tomorrow."

Polling will begin on April 12 morning, with the administration making arrangements to ensure a free, fair and peaceful voting process across the autonomous district council areas.

Earlier on Friday, ahead of the upcoming general elections to the TTAADC, elaborate security arrangements have also been put in place with authorities deploying additional forces in all the 28 constituencies, a police officer said.

The polling will be conducted across all 28 seats scheduled for April 12.

"Elections in 28 constituencies of the TTAADC will be held on 12 April. We have made elaborate police arrangements for this. TSR and Civil Police will be deployed at all polling stations... The central government has provided us with 24 companies of CAPF... 12 companies are of BSF, 10 of SSB, and two of CRPF. This additional force will be deployed in all 28 constituencies...," Tripura DGP Anurag told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer, Vishal Kumar, stated that all essential arrangements for the elections have been completed.

He highlighted that the postal ballot process has already been concluded, while the commissioning of election materials is currently underway.

Security forces are also being mobilised in a phased manner ahead of polling day. Emphasising the administration's focus on maintaining law and order, Kumar said that comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure a secure environment.

"We are making all necessary arrangements for law and order and security. Vehicle deployment has also been completed, and our teams are constantly in the field coordinating with officers at all levels," he said earlier.

He further assured that the overall law and order situation in the district remains under control, expressing confidence that the election process will be conducted peacefully.

"The law and order situation is under control, and we are doing everything required for the election on the 12th. I hope that with the support of the people, we will be able to conduct a free and fair election," he added.

The TTAADC elections are considered crucial in the political landscape of Tripura, with administrative machinery working round-the-clock to ensure seamless execution of the democratic exercise. (ANI)

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