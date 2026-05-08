India News | Tripura Governor Highlights Lifesaving Power of Blood Donation at Red Cross Day Celebration

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 8 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Friday underlined the critical importance of voluntary blood donation, stating that blood has no synthetic substitute and can only be obtained from healthy human donors.

He said that a donation of just 250 millilitres of blood can help save up to three lives.

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The Governor was addressing the inaugural session of the 79th World Red Cross Day Celebration and a Mega Blood Donation Camp held at Red Cross Bhavan. The programme was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society in collaboration with its district branches.

Speaking at the event, the Governor assured people that blood donation is completely safe as the Indian Red Cross follows the highest medical standards, including the use of sterile, single-use needles. He added that regular blood donation also benefits donors by reducing iron overload and stimulating the production of fresh blood cells.

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"Above all, blood donation is a duty because none of us knows when our own family members may require a lifesaving transfusion," he said.

Describing blood donors as "heroes," the Governor remarked that "a healthy donor is a superhero." He praised the people of Tripura for their resilience, kindness and unity, and commended Red Cross volunteers and voluntary blood donors across Agartala and other districts for reflecting the spirit of "United in Humanity."

The Governor also called upon the people of the state to pledge towards making Tripura free from blood shortages in all blood banks by 2027.

Dipak Majumder, MLA and Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted the importance of blood donation and urged citizens to come forward for organ donation to support patients requiring transplants.

Inspector General of Border Security Force, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, said the BSF not only guards the international border but also actively participates in social welfare initiatives, including blood donation drives for needy patients.

Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, BK Ray, was also present at the programme. During the event, the Governor distributed certificates to patrons, life members of the society and Swasthya Sakhis.

The welcome address was delivered by Chandan Debnath, while among the dignitaries present was Dr Vishal Kumar. The vote of thanks was delivered by Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee. (ANI)

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