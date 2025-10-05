Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Saturday that this year's Durga Puja was completed peacefully and beautifully, without any incident. One of the government's goals is to further develop and promote art, culture, and literature in the state.

He said that this year's Puja also witnessed great enthusiasm among the Janajatis.

Saha said this while inaugurating the 'Mayer Gaman 2025' program organised in front of Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School in Agartala on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest at this program organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Saha extended greetings for a happy Bijoya and Dussehra to the people of the state.

He said that such a carnival has been organised for four years.

"From the beginning, the first two years were organised in front of the City Centre. Then, from last year, in consultation with everyone, it has been organised in front of Tulsibati School. One of the main objectives of this event is to organise the Puja in an aesthetic, beautiful environment and in an orderly manner. This has been taken as one of the biggest activities in the annual cultural programs of the ICA Department. Today, children from the Jati and Janajati sections have jointly presented beautiful cultural performances here. This will further enrich our traditions and customs. Our government is also working in that direction. The message of harmony will be further strengthened through such arrangements," he said.

The Chief Minister said that last year, on October 14, it was organised at the same venue.

"After I took charge of the ICA Department, I sat down with other ministers and discussed that during the princely period, a procession was taken from here for the immersion of the idols. Then everyone, including clubs, organisations, and puja organisers, expressed their agreement to determine this place. Therefore, respecting the old tradition, arrangements have been made for the Mother's visit from this place," said Saha.

Saha also stated that this auspicious Bijoya or Dussehra is not limited to Hinduism alone; its acceptance has increased significantly and is being appreciated worldwide.

"Whether it is Durga Puja or Mayer Gaman, the state government wants the development of art, culture, and literature, and their practice to grow further in Tripura. Keeping that in mind, initiatives have been taken to strengthen such an environment. This time too, I have participated in the Pujas organised by the Janajatis in various parts of the state on the occasion of Puja. Durga Pujas have been organised in tribal areas for many years. There is an excitement and enthusiasm among the Janajatis surrounding Durga Puja that has not been witnessed before. This is developing our socio-economic condition. Like last year, this year too, Durga Puja was completed peacefully and beautifully without any incident," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, DGP Anurag, ICA Secretary PK Chakraborty, Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and other public representatives, officials, and prominent citizens of the society were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

