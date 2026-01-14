Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI): Tripura Police on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of Balbir Singh in the Hapania area of Sabuj Pally in Agartala, recovering arms-related materials, officials said.

As per Sub Inspector Mrinal Paul, during the operation, police seized seven empty cartridge cases, six bullets, and other accessories used for making arms and ammunition.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 14, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The accused was arrested, and a case under the Arms Act has been registered. He added that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and the accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday, with police seeking his remand.

"This evening, as per secret information, we conducted a meeting in the house of Balbir Singh of Hapania, Sabuj Pally. During the raid, we recovered 7 noses of empty cartels, six nose bullets, and other accessories relating to arms and ammunition making. Accordingly, we seized all the articles, arrested him, and registered a case under the Arms Act... The investigation is currently in its initial stage. We will forward it to the court tomorrow and will ask for his police remand," Mrinal Paul told ANI.

Also Read | TCS Employee Salary Drop: IT Professional Claims Monthly Income Fell From INR 25,000 to INR 22,800 After 5.5 Years at Tata Consultancy Services.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)