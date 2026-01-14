Mumbai, January 14: The gold rate across major Indian cities remained near record-high levels on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as a combination of global geopolitical instability and domestic demand continues to push the precious metal to historic peaks. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

In the national capital, 24-carat gold is trading at approximately INR 1,42,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at INR 1,30,810. The sharp incline in prices since the beginning of the year is largely attributed to international factors, including trade tariff threats from the US administration and ongoing civil unrest in Iran. Gold Rate Today, January 13, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, January 14, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Mumbai INR 1,30,660 INR 1,42,540 Chennai INR 1,31,710 INR 1,43,690 Ahmedabad INR 1,30,710 INR 1,42,590 Kolkata INR 1,30,660 INR 1,42,540 Bengaluru INR 1,30,660 INR 1,42,540 Hyderabad INR 1,30,660 INR 1,42,540 Jaipur INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Pune INR 1,30,660 INR 1,42,540 Noida INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Gurugram INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Ghaziabad INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Lucknow INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Bhopal INR 1,30,710 INR 1,42,590 Jodhpur INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690 Srinagar INR 1,30,810 INR 1,42,690

Gold Rate Today: Advice for Retail Consumers

With gold trading at unprecedented levels, experts suggest that consumers look for BIS Hallmark certification to ensure purity. For those looking at gold as a long-term investment rather than for immediate use, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) or Gold ETFs remain cost-effective alternatives to physical gold, as they eliminate storage risks and making charges.

Why Gold Rates Are Surging?

Market analysts point to the US government's recent threat of 25% tariffs on countries trading with Iran as a primary driver of market volatility. This, coupled with a domestic criminal investigation into the US Federal Reserve Chair, has led to a weaker US dollar, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies and thereby increasing demand. Major Gold Discovery in Saudi Arabia: Maaden Discovers New Gold Reserves in 4 Key Sites.

In India, the "Sarafa" associations have noted that while the high prices have deterred some retail buyers, the wedding season demand remains a significant floor for domestic rates. Silver has followed a similar trajectory, with prices hovering near INR 2,75,000 per kilogram in several metro cities, reflecting a broader rally in the precious metals sector.

