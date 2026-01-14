Mumbai, January 14: The employee, a graduate from a tier-3 college, attributed the stagnation and subsequent dip in earnings to several factors, including a lack of upskilling during his initial years. He admitted that after joining the company, he focused his efforts on preparing for government examinations rather than technical professional development. This lack of focus resulted in consistently low performance ratings, specifically C and D bands, over several appraisal cycles.

An IT professional’s career account has gone viral on social media after he claimed his monthly in-hand salary at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) decreased over a five-and-a-half-year tenure. Sharing his journey on the Reddit forum r/developersIndia, the Java Developer revealed that he joined the firm in 2020 with a starting salary of INR 25,000 per month, but his current take-home pay in 2026 stands at just INR 22,800. TCS Salary Hike: Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out 4.5 to 7% Salary Hikes for Majority of Employees.

By July 2025, the employee was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP). Although he managed to secure a position in a new project and the PIP period eventually lapsed without his termination, his appraisals were reportedly frozen. Despite recently upskilling as a Java Backend Developer in January 2026, he noted that the low figures on his salary slips have led to HR representatives withdrawing job offers during the background check or negotiation phases.

The viral post has ignited a debate regarding performance management and salary structures within large IT service firms. While TCS recently reported its Q3 FY 2026 financial results, highlighting steady growth and a commitment to workforce development, this individual case highlights the long-term financial consequences of low performance ratings. In many Indian IT firms, "in-hand" salary can fluctuate based on performance-linked incentives, statutory deductions, and tax slabs, which may explain the marginal drop in take-home pay over half a decade.

The Reddit community responded with a mix of practical career advice and calls for a strategic pivot. Some users suggested that the professional should target early-stage startups to rapidly build technical expertise and "jump-ship" frequently to reset his market value. Others proposed pursuing an MBA as a way to transition out of a stagnant technical role and overcome the stigma associated with his current salary bracket.

Industry experts often warn that relying on a single large employer without active upskilling can lead to "career plateaus," particularly in highly competitive fields like Java development. The employee expressed significant distress, noting that he is struggling to survive in the IT sector due to the "suspicion" he faces from recruiters when they see his current remuneration relative to his years of experience.

The situation has sparked wider discussion online, with professionals emphasizing the importance of early-career skill-building. Upskilling in new technologies, switching projects, or exploring alternative career paths such as startups or management roles are often cited as ways to overcome stagnant pay and improve marketability in the IT industry. TCS Salary Hike Update: Up to 8% Raise in Salaries Likely for TCS Employees, Increased Payout Expected To Start From April 2025.

The case serves as a cautionary tale for young professionals regarding the importance of the first few years in a corporate role. While the employee is now seeking to rectify his career path through honest storytelling and skill demonstration, the existing salary data remains a significant hurdle. The discussion continues to trend online, reflecting broader anxieties about job security, wage growth, and performance evaluation in the evolving Indian tech landscape.

