Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 4 (ANI): Six cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) have surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, an official statement said.

"In a significant achievement with regard to anti-insurgency strategy by the Border Security force, on June 3, 2023, six newly joined cadres who were lured by NLFT(BM) cadres, sympathizers and had recently joined National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) outfit have surrendered before BSF Authorities by leaving the path of violence," the statement said.

"The six previously unlisted and recently newly joined cadres namely Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, Alajoy Tripura, Meturam Tripura and Barmita Tripura, Vidhyakumar Roajapara have surrendered before BSF authorities today morning i.e. on 03rd June 2023," it added.

Earlier on May 29 Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 86 heads of Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura and arrested 18 people involved in their illegal transportation of livestock.

"Acting swiftly on an intelligence input on May 28, 2023, regarding the transportation of Myanmar breeds cattle from Shiblong near the Tripura-Mizoram border from Assam by vehicles. The BSF team intercepted 20 vehicles carrying cattle, which was led by a leading vehicle (Mahindra Scorpio), and nabbed 18 people involved in the illegal transportation of livestock," the official statement said. (ANI)

