Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a major boost to employment opportunities for former soldiers, the Indian Army's Spear Corps facilitated a job recruitment drive for veterans and their dependents in Agartala under its flagship 'Veterans Se Sanjhedari' initiative, officials said.

Organised in collaboration with Max Life Insurance, the drive drew participation from 19 veterans and family members from across Tripura. After several rounds of interviews, seven veterans were offered employment with the company.

The 'Veterans Se Sanjhedari' programme aims to ease the transition of ex-servicemen into civilian careers by forging industry partnerships and creating direct employment platforms. The initiative not only exposes veterans to new career paths but also offers companies access to a disciplined and experienced workforce.

The Indian Army reiterated its steadfast commitment to supporting veterans and their families through such employment-oriented efforts, ensuring that their service to the nation continues meaningfully beyond the uniform. (ANI)

