Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 8 (ANI): In a joint operation on late Monday night, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three alleged drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station and seized 3.24 kg dry cannabis concealed in a large carry bag (pith bag).

The contraband was reportedly being transported to Chennai. Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel intercepted the suspects during routine surveillance at the station. Upon inspection, they discovered the tightly packed cannabis hidden in a single packet within the bag.

During preliminary interrogation, the trio admitted that they intended to travel to Chennai, where the seized cannabis could fetch a street value of approximately Rs 1 lakh.

The three accused have been identified as Kabir Hossain (25), Jagir Miah (24), Manik Miah (25). A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP police station.

Officials suspect a wider smuggling network may be at play, and further arrests are likely as the investigation unfolds. All three will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Earlier, in a joint operation on July 2, the Agartala GRP, in coordination with the RPF, apprehended two suspected drug peddlers from Agartala Railway Station and seized over 6 kg of dry cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained the duo and recovered a total of 6 kg 265 grams of dry cannabis (ganja) packed in six separate packets, all concealed inside a pit-type carry bag.

According to the accused's statements, the seized ganja could fetch approximately Rs 1.10 lakh in the Assam market.

The two individuals arrested have been identified as Rafiqulla Khan (29), a resident of Raghunathpur, Munshi Bari and Faizal Ahmed (18), both residents of Sepahijala district, Tripura.(ANI)

