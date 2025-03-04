Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): Lineman Day was observed across various circles and divisions of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) on Tuesday, emphasizing safety and awareness in power distribution services.

TSECL Managing Director Bishwajit Bose attended an event organized by the Gomati District Electricity Circle in Udaipur, where he highlighted the crucial role of linemen and helpers in maintaining electricity services.

"Linemen and helpers are the backbone of this department's service operations. This day should be celebrated by recognizing their contributions, spreading awareness about their responsibilities, and emphasizing safety measures," Bose said.

He also urged all employees and officials to prioritize safety, stating that ensuring the protection of power distribution workers is essential for uninterrupted power services across the state.

Senior officials, including Additional General Managers (AGMs) and Deputy General Managers (DGMs) of various divisions, delivered speeches on the significance of Lineman Day, stressing the importance of safety and awareness.

In Udaipur, the district-level event was inaugurated by Bishwajit Bose, who called for more cautious and secure measures in the electricity sector and emphasized that public awareness about the safety of electricity workers is equally important. Gomati District AGM Nandita Das also attended the event.

Simultaneously, Lineman Day was observed in the Mohanpur, Jirania, and Ranirbazar divisions under TSECL's Circle No. 2.

A special event was held at Agnibina Town Hall in Jirania, presided over by Jirania Nagar Panchayat Chairman Ratan Das. Dignitaries in attendance included TSECL General Manager (Technical) Swapan Debbarma, AGM Seema Das, AGM of Electrical Circle No. 2 Shyamal Baidya, and DGM of Jirania Electrical Division Shakti Kumar Debbarma. Eight linemen were honoured for their service during the event.

In Mohanpur and Sidai, TSECL's Finance Director Sarvjit Singh Dogra, DGM Manoranjan Das, and municipal representatives participated in the program. Meanwhile, at Ranirbazar, West Tripura Zilla Parishad Vice President Bishwajit Shil, DGM Bidyut Das, and other officials attended the event.

Additionally, Lineman Day was observed in Belonia, marking the district-level event for South Tripura. South Tripura AGM Kanti Dey attended the program and addressed the gathering on the importance of safety measures for linemen and electricity workers.

"Lineman Diwas" is celebrated to honor the contributions of linemen in power distribution. The statewide observance highlighted their dedication and hard work while reinforcing the need for improved safety standards to ensure their well-being in the field. (ANI)

