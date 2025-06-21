Gangtok, Jun 21 (PTI) The Trishakti Corps of Indian Army celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with enthusiasm and commitment across its area of responsibility in North Bengal and Sikkim.

A Defence press statement said that from troops stationed at 14,000 feet in the Himalayas to those deployed in the riverine plains, Yoga sessions were conducted at forward posts and military stations alike.

It said that the celebrations aimed to promote physical well-being, mental resilience, and emotional stability, reflecting the Army's enduring focus on holistic health and combat readiness.

"The ancient practice of Yoga has long been a part of military life, helping soldiers maintain composure, clarity, and fitness in the face of operational challenges," the statement said.

Further, large-scale participation was witnessed across all ranks, with exercises tailored to strengthen both body and mind. The initiative reinforced the Indian Army's core values.

"Through these observances, Trishakti Corps underscored its belief that wellness is a force multiplier, especially in high-altitude and demanding terrain. The event was a tribute to the timeless relevance of Yoga in fostering a strong and focused fighting force," it said.

