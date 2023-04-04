Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): A 25-year-old youth, who was being troubled by his neighbours, attempted self-immolation during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) held in the Superintendent of Police's (SP) office in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The police officials present on the spot swing into action and saved the youth, Manish Arya, a resident of Bahodapur in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "The youth tried to commit self-immolation during the public hearing. But he was immediately caught by police personnel and saved."

When he was interrogated, he told the police that a woman and a man living in his neighbourhood had been harassing him for the last five years. They also got a cross case registered against him in Bahodapur police station. Even after this, they did not stop torturing him, ASP said.

Arya also told police that when he reached Bahodapur police station seeking help, the policemen did not pay heed to his complaint and drew him away.

ASP Dandotiya further added. "We assured him to take action against those who were harassing him. It is a matter of Bahodapur police station area, after investigation proper legal action will be taken." (ANI)

