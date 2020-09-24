Hyderabad (Telangana) [ India], September 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ramachander Rao on Wednesday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of making Hyderabad a "worst class city" and his party would see to it that the state is "freed" of TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) if voted to power.

"They have promised to turn Hyderabad into a world-class city but as a matter of fact, Hyderabad has been turned into the worst class city of this country. The AIMIM and TRS are in coalition in the state and we want to make Telangana free from these two parties," Rao told ANI.

Also Read | Tripura: Police Use Water Cannon to Stop Protest Rally of Sacked Teachers.

"People are facing many problems due to the poor municipal administration in Hyderabad. The state government claims to have spent close to Rs 60,000 crores for the development of the city. But recently, a 12-year-old girl fell into an open drain and her body was recovered two kilometers away in a lake the next day. In another incident, a body was recovered from Saroornagar lake after the man got washed away. So where did all the money go?" Rao asked.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAI), the central government has promised 1,00,000 urban houses in and around Hyderabad, as per Rao.

Also Read | Odisha: Power Tariff to Be Hiked by 20 Paise per Unit From October 1.

"Yet the state government did not even construct 10,000 houses. It has fooled the people by showing the same double bedroom flats again and again," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)