Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Ruling TRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy were engaged in a war of words on twitter on Monday.

Rama Rao tweeted that under BJP rule, there is scarcity of coal, scarcity of oxygen during COVID-19 pandemic, scarcity of power supply for industries, scarcity of jobs for youth, scarcity of work in rural areas and scarcity of funds to be given to States.

The “scarcity of vision for Modi” is at the root of all problems, he said.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Kishan Reddy mentioned the alleged fraudulent promises of TRS.

In the eight years of TRS rule, there is no Dalit Chief Minister, no three acres of land for Dalits, no unemployment dole, no free fertilisers, no loan waiver for farmers, no sincerity in paddy procurement, no double-bedroom house for all and no social justice, he alleged.

“If we go on talking about it, there is no end to KCR's fraudulent promises,” he said. The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words for many months ahead of next year's Legislative Assembly elections.

