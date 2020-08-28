Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP), a wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has decided to construct as many as 500 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, the executive committee of the wing decided to join hands with 'Samarasata Seva Samstha' (SSS) for construction of temples.

The SRIVANI Trust of TTD will provide funds for these constructions. The HDPP has also decided to spend Rs 5 lakhs for completion of already under construction temples and Rs 10 lakhs for new construction of temples. The SSS will build these temples in fishermen villages and SC, ST colonies.

Among those who participated in the meeting include - TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar, TTD trust board members Govind Hari, Siva Kumar, Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Basant Kumar, HDPP members Subbarao, Penchalaiah and HDPP secretary Rajagopalan. (ANI)

