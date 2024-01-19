Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Tuntun Das Maharaj who hails from Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, Bihar arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony

"Ram ji is our Jijaji (brother-in-law). We have come from Sitamarhi. We have come from Sita ji's place wrapped in mud," said Tun Tun Das Ji Maharaj.

Mata Janaki is known as Didi, said Tuntun.

Tuntun Maharaj smeared mud paste all over his body. In one hand, he held a drum with a conch shell, and in the other, a flag with Jayshree Ram on it.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

Addressing a press conference, Yogi Adityanath assured devotees that all preparations are in place for a smooth and grand ceremony.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the local administration and ministers for their coordinated efforts in areas like traffic management, security, and liaison with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He clarified that even after the ceremony, the Trust will have an action plan to facilitate darshan for devotees, ensuring everyone gets the opportunity to witness the idol.

He emphasized the importance of better coordination to avoid congestion and inconvenience. He urged people to utilize authorized modes of transportation instead of walking long distances in the cold.

"My appeal to the public is that the feelings that are in your mind are the same in your mind. If you come in better coordination then there will be no problem. People should not walk on foot. Many people are coming on foot. A severe cold wave is going on. Do not make programs without informing." said UP CM.

Meanwhile, Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

"The basic method of 'netronmelan' is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like 'kajal' to the people," Acharya Giri said while speaking to ANI.

"Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his grand temple. Today, the holy fire will be established for worship. However, the resolution for the Pran Pratishta was taken on Thursday itself. The resolution has been taken with the Vedic thoughts by sitting with the block Vedic scholars. Today, the fire will appear," he added.

Acharya Govind Giri further explained, "After this, the method of worship will become dynamic. In the ancient knowledge of worship, all the Gods and Goddesses are invoked first and fire is considered to be the supreme of all these gods. That is why offerings are made in the fire in the same way as with the recitation of mantras. Offerings are made and that offering automatically reaches the God or Goddess. Now that the deity has been enshrined, a bandage is tied in front of its eyes, which will be opened on January 22 after the completion of the puja with complete Vedic rituals."

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) media-in-charge Sharad Sharma shared glimpses of the Ram Lalla idol, which was placed inside the sanctum-sanctoram of the temple on Thursday.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

