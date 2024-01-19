Chandigarh, January 19: All government offices, boards and corporations under the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will remain closed on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said an order issued here on Friday.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh Administration will be closed on January 22," stated the order issued by the UT's Home Department. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: World’s Largest 300-Foot Lamp To Be Lit in Ayodhya on January 22 Ahead Ram Temple Inauguration (Watch Video).

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.