Itanagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Disillusioned by the demands of his low-paying job, Dope Padu, a civil engineering diploma holder, took a bold step to pursue his entrepreneurial dream by establishing a dairy farm.

Today, his venture, Goyum Dairy Farm, has made him a household name in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district.

Hailing from Darka village, 32-year-old Padu left his contingency job as a site engineer at the Arunachal Pradesh Police Housing & Welfare Corporation.

The job, which paid him a modest Rs 12,000 per month, required extensive travel across the state.

“Life was not secure, and my job involved a lot of travelling. I had to visit places like Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Tezu, and Anini, among others. The department didn't cover travel expenses, and there was no travel or dearness allowance. I couldn't even save Rs 1,000 at the end of the month,” Padu said.

Frustrated by financial constraints and lack of stability, he decided to take a leap of faith.

“As my life was at a standstill, I decided to venture into dairying,” he said.

With financial help from his elder brother, Padu began his journey in December 2021. His initial investment went toward procuring cows and building sheds. Today, his farm houses 30 cows of various breeds, including Jersey, HCF, and Sahiwal, sourced from Haryana, Rajasthan, and other states.

“I feed them with dairy ration, cattle feed bobino, and chapor, which I procure from Silapathar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia in Assam,” he said.

To manage his farm, Padu employs seven labourers, including a delivery boy. Fondly referred to as the ‘Milkman of Aalo', he supplies milk to the entire Aalo township in the mornings and to Ramakrishna Mission school, Kabu, Sipu Puyi, and Darka villages in the afternoons.

At peak production, his farm yields over 100 litres of milk daily. However, with many of his cows nursing calves, current production has dropped to 60–70 litres per day.

Padu's success is evident in his monthly earnings of over Rs 3 lakh, with milk priced at Rs 120 per litre. After spending Rs 1 lakh on cattle fodder and paying his employees, he saves nearly Rs 1 lakh per month.

In addition to milk, he sells paneer at Rs 1,000 per kg and curd at Rs 200 per kg.

“There is huge scope for dairying in Aalo since there is virtually no competition,” Padu said, adding that most of the milk supply in the region comes from non-locals catering to small sectors or colonies.

To diversify his income, he has also set up three fish ponds near his farm.

“I rear all types of fish, and they are fed with cow dung,” he added.

Despite his achievements, Padu expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the animal husbandry and veterinary department.

While schemes like the chief minister's 'White Revolution' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', and 'Pasu Palan (Animal Husbandry) Yojana' exist, Padu claimed that these benefits often go to particular individuals due to favouritism.

“I did receive a unit of milch cows under the Chief Minister's White Revolution and some assistance for cultivating Napier fodder on my farm,” Padu acknowledged.

Napier grass is a high-energy feed that helps boost milk production.

District veterinary officer Dr Dakge Riba praised Padu's initiative, saying, “There is a huge demand for cow milk in Aalo and nearby villages, and it should be tapped properly. The department provides support in the form of cattle, fodder schemes, and subsidies for sheds.”

Padu's dedication and quality products have earned him a loyal customer base.

“His milk is not adulterated, and he is the only local person involved in dairying,” said R. Potom, a long-time customer.

Josor Ete, a shop owner in Paktu Market, added, “Our unemployed educated youth should take inspiration from him and start similar ventures. Risk-taking is essential for personal growth.”

Reflecting on his journey, Padu said, “Risk-taking is essential not just in business but in life. I hope more unemployed educated youth from our hometown will follow this path.”

