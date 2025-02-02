New Delhi, February 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 until February 8. Candidates who missed the previous deadline now have another opportunity to apply. The examination will be conducted from March 13 to March 31, with admit cards expected to be released by March 9.

Additionally, applicants will have a correction window from February 10 to 12 to make necessary changes to their forms. The fee payment window will close on February 9 at midnight. CMAT Admit Card 2025: CMAT Exam Hall Tickets Releasing Today at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, Know How To Download.

CUET PG 2025: How To Apply

Go to the official website at cuetpg.online.in.

Click on the 'Register Now' tab.

Instructions on the page must be read carefully.

Using personal information fill application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

For future reference, a printout can be taken out.

The CUET PG 2025 will cover 157 subjects, with some modifications in the exam pattern. General category applicants must pay INR 1,400 as the application fee, while OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates need to pay INR 1,200. For additional test papers, general category candidates will be charged INR 700 per paper. SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Application Status Released, Admit Card To Be Out Soon at crpf.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

Candidates who qualify for the CUET PG 2025 will gain admission to various postgraduate programs offered by central and participating universities across India. This entrance test aims to streamline the admission process and ensure a fair selection system for students. Aspirants are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

