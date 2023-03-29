New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Two advocates were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker have been appointed as judges of High Court of Gujarat.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Citizens on Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Rama’s Birthday.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on March 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)