Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Two Army personnel were seriously injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 50-feet gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Narsoo Nallah on Dhar road around 2.15 pm when the vehicle was moving from Jammu to Udhampur, a police official said.

He said two army personnel travelling in the vehicle were seriously injured and were shifted to a military hospital Udhampur.

