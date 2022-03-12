New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two people for allegedly attacking a cop with a beer bottle in Gulabi Bagh.

The incident took place on Thursday when a police patrolling team asked three people travelling in a car to lower the volume of the music.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed CRPF Trooper on Leave in Shopian.

"Patrolling staff signalled the car driver to slow down the music which might've annoyed them and they came back taking a U-Turn and started abusing the patrolling staff where he noted the car number. When the accused realised that their car number has been noted, they again took a U-turn and sped the car towards the patrolling staff and tried to hit the constable but the alert staff managed to save themselves", stated the Police on Saturday.

"All the three passengers were holding green colour beer bottles in their hands. Immediately, the patrolling staff took help from passersby two-wheelers and they started chasing the accused's car. After chasing for about 8 to 10 mins, the car stopped at a traffic signal and the patrolling staff got a chance to stop them and to bring them out from the car but one of the passengers hit Constable Pradeep's head with the beer bottle injuring his forehead. At this, the driver of the car got a chance to escape from there and they went towards the Sarai Rohilla area", added the Police.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted in Gurugram, 38 Including 9 Women Held for Duping People on Pretext of Recovering Loan.

An eyewitness identified the car driver as Ashok alias Ashu and the person who was on the adjacent seat of the driver as Yashu Chauhan both residents of Padam Nagar in Sarai Rohilla of Delhi.

Constable Pradeep was taken to the NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh for his treatment.

In this regard, a case has been filed under various sections of IPC and Constable Pradeep's statement has been recorded.

Two accused persons namely Ashok (22) alias Ashu and Yash Pratap Singh (22) have been arrested and the car bearing has also been recovered. The crime scene has been investigated and one green colour beer bottle has been recovered from the car.

Arrested Ashok is a taxi driver and Yash Pratap Singh is a gym trainer.

Yash Pratap Singh has been found involved previously in case FIR No. 506/21 u/s 12/9/55 Gambling Act under Sarai Rohilla police station. As per the disclosure of the arrested accused, there was another accomplice of them who were sitting on the rear seat of the car at the time of the offence and sincere efforts are in progress to nab the third accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)