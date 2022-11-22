Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Two persons, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Singahi police station limits, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police SN Tiwari told PTI that the victim's father had alleged in his complaint on Sunday that the two accused lived in the same locality.

He alleged that they took his teenage daughter to a gym where the accused raped her on the night of November 18. The accused had also allegedly made a video and threatened to circulate it if the victim told anyone about the incident, Tiwari said.

Tiwari said an FIR was registered under Section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint.

He said the police located the two accused on Tuesday and arrested them and the matter was being investigated.

