Imphal, Feb 18 (PTI) Security forces arrested one active cadre of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) and another person carrying unaccounted cash of more than Rs 34 lakhs from Manipur's Imphal East and Churachandpur districts respectively, police said on Tuesday.

The PLA cadre was apprehended from Khongman Mangjil in Imphal East district on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Businessman's Son Forces Labourer's Wife To Drink Alcohol, Rapes Her at Gunpoint in Front of Her Husband in UP; Arrested.

The arrested man was allegedly involved in extortion of money from government officials, schools, colleges and general public.

In another operation, security forces arrested one person while checking at Sangai University located near Kaparang village in Churachandpur district, police said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandhad Refutes Rumours About Extension of Mahakumbh Mela Dates (Watch Video).

An amount of Rs 34,20,000 in unaccounted cash, two soap cases containing 24 grams of suspected brown sugar, were recovered from his possession on Monday.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered one automatic rifle with magazine, three country-made pull mechanism rifle, one single barrel bolt action rifle, one .32 pistol with magazine, one .22 pistol with magazine, one mortar and five mortar bombs from T Khullen village in Kangpokpi District on Monday, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)