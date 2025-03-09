Agartala (Tripura) [India] March 9 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian middleman were arrested at Agartala Railway Station, authorities said on Sunday.

The arrest took place on Saturday evening in a joint operation was conducted by Agartala Government Railway Police, Border Security Force, Agartala Railway Police Force, and the Intelligence Department.

As per the GRPS Agartala, the arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Amin Mia, 22, and Mohammad Romen Mia, 19. Both are residents of the Habiganj district in Bangladesh.

The third arrested individual was identified as 36-year-old Chittaranjan Sahu, a resident of Bhadrak district in Odisha, who was allegedly facilitating their travel to Odisha.

During initial interrogation, the detained individuals admitted that they were planning to travel to Odisha with the help of Chittaranjan Sahu.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station, and the accused will be presented before the court today.

Earlier this week, Agartala Police busted a major drug network, arresting eight individuals involved in distributing illegal narcotics across various parts of the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police launched a targeted operation, successfully apprehending the suspects and seizing brown sugar (a form of heroin), mobile phones, cash, a vehicle, and other items linked to the illegal trade.

Police officials were in process to ascertain the market value of the seized drugs and uncover the full extent of the accused's network, including identifying other people involved.

"Over the past few days, we received information about individuals selling drugs in various parts of the city. Yesterday, we apprehended eight of them. They were actively engaged in drug distribution," said SDPO Debaprasad Roy, speaking to ANI.

He added, "We have seized mobile phones, brown sugar, cash, and a vehicle from the accused."

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said that more arrests may follow based on leads obtained from the suspects.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

