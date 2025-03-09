New Delhi, March 9: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale started on March 7 and will be live till March 11, 2025. The Big Saving Days sale from Flipkart brings huge discounts and offers across smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24, and more. Consumers can expect to find deals and offers during this period. The sale includes discounts on flagship smartphone models, with bank offers and exchange bonuses further lowering the prices.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, customers can find a deals on electronic products, which include laptops, air conditioners, and more. The event provides ist customers with an opportunity to save on a wide range of electronic items. The sale also features discounts on smartphones from several brands, such as Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and more. Aadhaar Drives Digital Transformation: 225 Crore Authentication Transactions, 43 Crore e-KYC Transactions in February 2025.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Deals, Discounts on iPhones and Smartphones

Flipkart has revealed the price for the iPhone 16, which can be available for INR 59,999, which is a drop from its retail price of INR 79,900. The iPhone 16 price drop is made possible through a combination of a flat discount of INR 10,901, a INR 4,000 discount for HDFC Bank customers, and a INR 5,000 exchange bonus.

Additionally, other models in the iPhone 16 series will also be offered at discounted price. The iPhone 16 Plus is available for INR 74,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at INR 1,08,900. The newly launched iPhone 16e with a price of INR 59,900 is now available at INR 55,900 using HDFC bank credit card. Reddit Introduces New Tools for Users To Engage and Boost Contribution Across Its Platform; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched in India with a starting price of INR 80,999, but during the Big Saving Days sale, it is available at a discounted price of INR 73,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, which was priced at INR 99,999, can be purchased for INR 90,999 during the sale. During the sale, several smartphones from different brands are available at attractive prices. The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is priced at INR 23,999, while the Realme 14 Pro 5G is available for INR 22,999. Additionally, the POCO F6 5G is also available at INR 22,999, and the POCO X6 Pro 5G is offered at a price of INR 19,999.

