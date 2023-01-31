Kaushambi (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) An FIR was registered against two people on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing and forcing a man to convert his religion in Pashchim Sharira village here, police said.

According to police, the complainant, Nand Lal Saroj (24), accused one Santlal and Ram Chandra of forcing him to convert to Christianity. He also accused the duo of beating him.

"We have registered a case against Santlal and Chandra under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 and other sections of IPC," a police officer said.

Police has detained Santlal and further probe is on in the matter.

