India News | Two Brothers Voluntarily Quarantined in Sultanpur After Returning from Delhi

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Two brothers who returned from Delhi amid the lockdown have quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

One of the brothers Satyrndra Kumar told ANI that a truck ferried them to their village yesterday."We came to Ayodhya in a truck. After reaching our village we quarantined ourselves about 600 metres away from our home," he said.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

The men have made their beds by using wooden logs and ropes in an open surrounding. Both of them were seen wearing masks and were abiding by all the norms to stop the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)